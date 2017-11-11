17-year-old student molested during evening walk near her home in Mumbai

A 17-year-old was groped near her Andheri home on Thursday while she on an evening walk. It is the second such incident in the city this month, after a Russian nation was molested near her Borivli residence on November 1.

The minor, an FYBA student, told the police that she felt someone was following her, but before she could act, the man molested her.

“After following me for a while, he suddenly hugged me from behind. I hit him with my mobile phone and raised an alarm,” the teenager told the police, adding that the man ran away after she called out for help. The woman said she tried to chase him, but he managed to flee.

The Andheri police have registered a case of molestation under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the unidentified accused. The police have accessed CCTV footage from a nearby camera, which shows the accused entering the lane behind the woman, and minutes later running out of the lane.

According to the police, the accused is could be in his mid-twenties.