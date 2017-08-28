18-month-old girl slips from mother’s arms, falls to death from 10th floor in Mumbai

An 18-month-old girl died after she accidentally slipped from the mother’s arms while she was holding her near a window on a building’s 10th floor in Andheri (East) on Thursday night. The police said it’s an accident and there is no foul play.

According to the MIDC police, the incident took place at around 7pm on Thursday in Rihab Kanakiya building in Mulgaon Dongri in Andheri (East). The woman — Aarti Yadav, 27 — was holding her daughter Anu in her arms near the staircase window. “The window has a boundary wall of three and a half feet and two rods above it. The girl was standing on the window and had held one of the rods. The mother had held the girl. Suddenly the mother’s phone slipped from her hands and she tried to pick it up. At the same time, the girl took a jerk and slipped out of the window,” said a police official from MIDC police station.

The girl was rushed to nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Yadav’s husband works for a real estate developer and said he did not suspect any foul play. A woman police sub inspector investigating the accidental death said she ascertained the sequence of events, it was an unfortunate mishap and nobody is to blame for it. The couple has another daughter.