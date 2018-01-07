18-year-old from Mumbai steals from employer, attacks co-worker

The Vanrai police have arrested an 18-year-old fast-food stall employee for attempting to kill his colleague after the two got into a fight over money he had stolen from the stall.

Jagat Vishtakarte and Ashok Sarki both work at a Chinese food stall in Goregaon (East). Vishtakarte allegedly stole Rs200 from the stall’s cash counter while he was on duty and hid the money. Vishkarte later told Sarki about the theft and offered to share the amount with him.

However, after Sarki refused and threatened to inform their employer, the two got into a fight. According to Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector at Dindoshi police station, Vishtakarte attacked Sarki with a sharp weapon.

Sarki, who sustained severe injuries on his neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.