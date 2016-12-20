 19 arrested for assaulting cops during anti-encroachment drive at Digha in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

19 arrested for assaulting cops during anti-encroachment drive at Digha in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Dec 20, 2016 23:24 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

There was strong police bandobast during the drive at Digha. (Pic for Representation)

Nineteen people were arrested for assaulting six policemen and a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) official during an anti-encroachment drive in Devidham Nagar in Digha on Monday.

The arrested accused, who include eight women, were booked for rioting and assaulting public servants. The court has remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.

According to the police, MIDC officials had demolished several shanties on a plot of land in their area a few days ago too. Over a hundred families were staying in those shanties illegally occupying the land. “On Monday, the MIDC officials fenced the area and installed a few boards stating the ownership of that land. There was strong police bandobast during the drive. The officials also demolished a few shanties which were left the last time. It was then that the people who were evicted from the land, came and started arguing with the officials,” said a police officer from Rabale MIDC police station.

“Within a few minutes the people got enraged and they started hurling stones at the police force and the MIDC officials. Six policemen and one driver MIDC driver were injured in the attack. S Sanap, a police constable, suffered severe injuries on his head and was admitted to a local hospital in Airoli. He has got five stitches on his head,” the officer said.      

The cops launched a massive operation to get hold of the culprits following the attack and arrested 19 people within a few hours. One of them was a minor and they let him after some time. “We are trying to identify the others involved in the crime. More arrests are likely,” another police officer said. 

Read

48-year-old Mumbai cop assaulted with iron rod during demolition drive

Mumbai: Demolition of slums in Dhobi Ghat begins

tags

more from mumbai

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<