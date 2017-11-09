19-year-old man arrested from Uttar Pradesh for kidnapping, raping minor from Mumbai

The Aarey police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl from Mumbai.

The man, a native of Allahabad, and the girl studied in the same school and he fell in love with her.

She lived with her grandparents in Allahabad, while her parents’ home is in Aarey Colony, Goregaon, in Mumbai.

The father brought the girl to Mumbai a few months ago after learning that she had been harassed by the man in the school, said a police officer.

“The man came to Mumbai two months ago and managed to get the mobile number of the girl. He persuaded her to meet him. She agreed to see him near her home,” said the officer.

After the first meet, they met two more times in the first week of October. During these meetings, the man told her that he wanted to marry her, said the police.

“He then took her to Naini near Allahabad and kept her in a rented room without informing her parents. The girl told us that the man had forced her into having a physical relationship,” added the officer.

Her father inquired with his relatives in Mumbai but could not find her. He filed police complaint with Aarey Colony police station.

A police team reached Naini and arrested the man after getting his mobile location on Monday.

“The victim was rescued and handed over to her family. The man was brought to Mumbai on Monday and arrested under the charge of kidnapping and rape, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),” said inspector Prakash Bele of Aarey colony police station.