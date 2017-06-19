1993 Mumbai blasts case: Arguments on quantum of sentence for 6 convicts begin today

The prosecution is likely to begin arguments on the quantum of sentence in the 1993 blasts case today.

Six people, including Mustafa Dossa and gangster Abu Salem, were convicted on Friday of conspiring and carrying out a string of bomb blasts that ripped through the heart of Mumbai in 1993 and killed 257 people in what was India’s worst terrorist attack.

Along with Salem and Dossa, the court convicted Firoz Khan, Mohammed Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya, Karimullah Shaikh and Riyaz Ahmed Siddique for the blasts on March 12, 1993. It acquitted Abdul Qayoom Ansari for lack of evidence.

The prosecution is likely to seek capital punishment for three men – Mustaffa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant – held guilty of “actively participating in the conspiracy for the 1993 serial blasts”.

The prosecution may seek life for Salem, who was held guilty of supplying arms, ammunition and hand grenades, as the Portugal authorities had allowed his extradition only on condition that he will not be given capital punishment or be imprisoned for more than 25 years.

The court rejected the prosecution’s prayer to convict the accused for waging a war against the country, but convicted the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Terrorism and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA).

According to the provisions under which the convicts have been held guilty, the maximum punishment is death.