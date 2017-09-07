1993 Mumbai blasts case: Sentence against Abu Salem, four convicts likely today

The designated TADA court is likely to pronounce sentence against five of the six convicts, including gangster Abu Salem, in the 1993 blasts case on Thursday.

It convicted six accused, including Salem and Mustafa Dossa, on June 16. Dossa, however, died after the special public prosecutor Deepak Salve began his arguments on quantum of sentence and sought capital punishment for him.

Apart from Salem and Dossa, the court has convicted Firoz Khan, Mohammed Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya, Karimullah Khan and Riyaz Ahmed Siddique. The prosecution has sought capital punishment for Firoz, Tahir, Karimullah and late Dossa. It has sough life imprisonment Salem and Riyaz.

On March 12, a series of 12 explosions took place between 1:30pm and 3:40pm across Mumbai. As many as 257 people were killed, 713 others were seriously injured and property worth about Rs27 crore was destroyed in these blast. After the blas,t the case was investigated by the Mumbai police but was later handed over to the CBI.

During the investigation, the agencies arrested 129 accused. The special TADA court had in 2006 convicted 100 of the accused. During the trial against the 129 accused, the agency managed to arrest seven of the several key accused whose trial began in a second round.