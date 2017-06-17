1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: CBI may seek death penalty for three convicts

The prosecution is likely to seek capital punishment for three men -- Mustaffa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant – held guilty of “actively participating in the conspiracy for the 1993 serial blasts”.

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court on Friday held six men -- Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Firoz Khan, Tahir Merchant, Karimullah Khan, Riyaz Siddique -- guilty and acquitted Abdul Qayyum Shaikh. The prosecution is likely to begin arguments on quantum of sentence from Monday.

Siddique was not held guilty of conspiracy, but only under various sections of TADA, the maximum punishment for which is life imprisonment.

The prosecution will seek life for Salem, who was held guilty of supplying arms, ammunition and hand grenades, as the Portugal authorities had allowed his extradition only on condition that he will not be given capital punishment.

Karimullah was held guilty of being present when the conspiracy was being hatched, which, too, will attract only life.

As the court termed Dossa, Khan and Merchant “active participants of the conspiracy and its execution”, similar to Yakub Memon, who was awarded capital punishment, prosecution may seek death for them.

Special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi told HT, “Considering their roles, we will seek maximum punishment for the convicts.”

While giving the judgment, the Supreme Court held that Memon and other absconding accused were the archers, while the convicts [planters of the bombs and attackers who were awarded capital punishment] were the arrows in their hands.