1993 Mumbai blasts case hearing HIGHLIGHTS: 2 get death; Salem, Karimullah get life; Riyaz Siddiqui gets 10 years in jail

The designated TADA court pronounced sentences against five of the six convicts in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case on Thursday.

The five convicts are Abu Salem, Firoz Khan, Mohammed Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya, Karimullah Khan and Riyaz Ahmed Siddique. The sixth convict, Mustafa Dossa, died after the special public prosecutor Deepak Salve began his arguments on quantum of sentence and sought capital punishment for him.

Here are the HIGHLIGHTS:

1.31pm: Convicts have been given sentences for different offences, all punishments will run concurrently, reports ANI

1993 Mumbai Blasts Case: Convicts have been given sentences for different offences, all punishments will run concurrently. — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

1.30pm: Heavy security deployed outside TADA court

Cops stand guard outside the court. (Bhushan Koyande)

1.25pm: It was also the first terror attack on Indian soil in which RDX was used as the explosive material

1.24pm: The ‘Black Friday’ attack was one of the most well-planned terror attacks on Indian soil till the 26/11 Mumbai attacks happened

1.17pm: The six accused were convicted on July 6

1.16pm: The court had held that Tahir had knowingly, wilfully, consciously and deliberately organised and actively participated in several conspiracy meetings in order to exact revenge.

1.14pm: The court had held Siddique could not be charged with conspiracy,

1.13pm: TADA court had held that Abu Salem was the one of the main conspirators. He was very close to Anees Ibrahim Kaskar and Mustafa Dossa and he was acting in consonance with the object of the conspiracy hatched by them. His close proximity to the key conspirators ensured he smuggled some part of the arms and ammunitions from Dighi Jetty.

1.11pm: Convicts will get set-off for the time they have served in jail: Ujjwal Nikam, public prosecutor in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts case, tells ANI

Convicts will get set-off for the time they have served in jail: Ujjwal, Public Prosecutor on 1993 Mumbai Blasts case sentence pic.twitter.com/WEpaF0PzcU — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

1.03pm: Convicts faced multiple charges of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and murder of people.

12.59pm: Firoz Khan gets capital punishment

12.57pm: Riyaz Siddiqui gets 10 years in jail

12.55pm: Tahir Merchant gets capital punishment

12.51pm: The prosecution had sought death for Karimullah.

12.50pm: Abu Salem gets life sentence.

12.48pm: Karimullah Khan gets life sentence

12.40pm: Hearing begins

.