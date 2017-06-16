1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Meet the public prosecutor

From Adarsh to Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter, Deepak N Salvi, the public prosecutor in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, has handled several high-profile cases.

He got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in 1986. In his initial days as a junior lawyer, he worked with advocate PK Limaye at the Alibaug district and sessions court.

He later moved to the Bombay high court, where he worked as a judicial officer. He worked as the probationary district and sessions judge at Sangli for 10 months, but later resigned to resume his practice at the Bombay high court.

He was appointed as the CBI’s first retainer counsel in the Bombay high court in 2011. Subsequently, he was appointed by the CBI to work as their special counsel in the VG Patil murder case at Jalgaon, Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case at Ahmedabad and the Mumbai serial blasts case.

He represented the Indian Army before the Adarsh Commission in Mumbai. The ministry of defence later appointed him as special counsel in the Milani land-grab case in Pune.