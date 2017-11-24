1RupeeClinic to offer free HIV testing at 2 stations in Mumbai from December 1

Starting December 1, free of cost diagnostic facilities for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection will be offered at two railway stations in Mumbai. The HIV testing centres that will come up at Mankhurd and Wadala railway stations. The project is aimed at increasing detection and counselling.

The centres will be operated by 1RupeeClinic, which provides medical diagnostic facilities at eight railway stations in the city. The Mumbai District Aids Control Society (MDACS) will provide testing kits and train nurses and doctors on HIV intervention techniques. Started by brothers Dr Rahul and Dr Amol Ghule in May, 1RupeeClinics provide consultancy and basic medical services to people from lower income groups.

“When we came to know that the centre has provided healthcare facilities to over 27,000 patients in five months, we realised that it can tap into vulnerable population in areas which top in tuberculosis and HIV positive cases,” said Shrikala Acharya, additional project director, MDACS.

Acharya added that areas such as Mankhurd and Wadala have greater number of slum population. The current training of the doctors from One-rupee Clinic will allow them to encourage and council patients to opt for HIV tests.

Rahul Ghule said while HIV test cost more than Rs300 at private hospitals, his centres will offer diagnosis and counselling for free. “Our centres will run 24/7 so a patient can walk in anytime and take advantage of the services. We are happy that apart from providing affordable golden hour treatment to accident victims, pathological investigations services, MRI and CT scans, we will be able to contribute to the goal of 100% HIV treatment intervention,” he added.

He added the two centres will be operational from next month, and the service will be extended at Kurla, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane, Vashi and Dadar stations soon.

1RupeeClinic are also slated to start 25 clinics at Western, Central and Harbour railways from March 2018. Acharya added that they will soon spread the network of HIV clinics at these centres in a phase wise manner in 2018.