2 civic schools in Navi Mumbai to have international level education

The quality of education in civic schools will soon improve.The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to start two international education board schools in the city.

The proposal will be sent to the general body for approval later this month, and later to the state government for the final consideration, a senior officer said.

The state government recently decided to set up the Maharashtra International Education Board and open 100 schools under it. These schools are likely to start from this academic year.

“Our plan is to introduce the international education board syllabus in two of our existing schools. We are in the process of choosing two schools, and a proposal will be sent to the state government after taking approval of the general body,” said Sandeep Sangave, education officer of NMMC.

Through this new board, the state aims to train students for international exams such as the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). This will also help students expand their horizon globally.

Sangave, however, made it clear that the plan will not have any bearing on the initial proposal to start two CBSE schools (English medium) in the city.

NMMC chief Ramaswamy N had earlier said that they were planning to start two CBSE schools at Kopar Khairane and Nerul. The civic body is trying to implement it from this academic year. The buildings for the two new schools are almost ready.

The NMMC has taken up a series of measures this year to improve the quality of education in the civic schools. Apart from the teachers’ training programmes, it has decided to conduct education excursions outside Navi Mumbai.

“Such excursions for primary schools were conducted within the NMMC jurisdiction. This is for the first time we will take the students to places in Mumbai and its peripheral areas,” Sangave said.

Through corporate social responsibility (CSR), the civic body has started libraries in 10 schools with quality books, librarians and learning equipment. The NMMC is also buying books for the libraries.

“Last year, all secondary schools got science laboratories. This year, we are starting science laboratories in four primary schools. The remaining schools will be covered at a later stage,” he said.

The NMMC runs 70 schools, of which 53 are primary and 17 secondary schools.

“We are also holding free classes for students of Class 5 and Class 8 to help them prepare for the government scholarship exams. The books for the exams are also provided free. This time, around 5,000 students from Navi Mumbai are appearing for these exams,” Sangave said.