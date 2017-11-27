2 drunk men try to break ATM in Mumbai, one arrested

The Bandra police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man, who, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly tried to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank on Hill road in Bandra (West).

The ATM kiosk is located alongside other shops near Natraj building. Around 2.25am, Karan Verma, 20, and his 18-year-old friend barged into the kiosk and started breaking the ATM using a stone they picked up from the footpath.

Naginder Singh, a security guard from a nearby jewellery shop, who has been made complainant in the case, told HT, “I heard a commotion and saw the duo breaking the ATM. There was no guard at the kiosk. I alerted a colleague working at a nearby shop and asked him to call on emergency number 100.”

The detection team from Bandra police rushed to the spot and caught Verma, while the 18-year-old fled. The police are on the lookout for the latter.

An official from the bank said, “They have damaged the door of the machine, but we don’t need to replace it.”

An FIR has been registered against the duo under section 427 (mischief causing damage to property), and 34 (act done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer from Bandra police station said, “We are checking if they have done this in the past and if they have criminal antecedents. We will soon arrest the second accused, whose identity has been established.”