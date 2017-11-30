2 horrific cases of sexual crimes in Mumbai: Man watches 17-year-old daughter bathe, teen rapes minor

In two separate cases in the city, two people were booked for sexually assaulting and raping minor girls. In one case, an 18-year-old teenager was arrested in Khar for allegedly raping his 15-year-old girlfriend and sending the video of the crime to his friend. In another case from Andheri, a 39-year-old man was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly watching his 17-year-old daughter while she was bathing.

KHAR CASE

In the first case, the Khar police said the girl’s mother approached the police on November 26. She and her daughter told the police that the boy lived in their locality and she was romantically involved with him.

The complainant said the accused, earlier this year, took the girl to his residence. He raped the girl and shot a video of the act on his mobile phone, said the minor girl. He then sent it to his friend. When the girl’s mother came to know about the video, she approached the police.

An FIR was registered against the teenager under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (penetrative sexual assault), 8 (sexual assault) and 14 (2) (uses a child for pornographic purpose by directly participating in pornographic acts) of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. If convicted the accused faces 10 years’ imprisonment.

ANDHERI CASE

In the second case, a 39-year-old resident of Andheri was booked for allegedly watching his 17-year-old daughter bathe. According to local police, the incident took place on November 29 at 10.30 am when the girl’s mother and sibling had gone out and she was alone with her father.

The girl saw someone peeping inside her bathroom from a narrow gap in the wooden door. The girl peeped through the gap and saw that her father was peeping in. After the incident, she left her father’s residence and went to her grandmother’s house. An FIR was registered by the 17-year-old girl against her father under section 354 (sexual harassment) and section 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.