‘2 men had plotted student’s murder three days earlier’

The man and his friend who were arrested for allegedly killing an SYBCom student had planned the murder three days before executing it on Tuesday, revealed the investigation. Vighnesh Sarakate,21, and Yogesh Jaiswal,19, were produced in a court and were remanded in police custody till January 31.

The victim, Pranay More, 20, was allegedly killed by Sarakate and Jaiswal with a dagger and a knife outside his college, South Indian Association College at Manapada in Dombivli. Sarakate was apparently angry with More for the latter’s apparent proximity to his ex-girlfriend.

The accused used to wait outside the college regularly, looking for an opportunity to kill More who was mostly seen with his friends, said the police.

“The murder took place on Tuesday when More was going home alone,” an officer said.

The police seized the weapons from the accused who were arrested 10 hours after the murder. The two men bought them from a market in Mumbai.

“Besides Sarkate, Jaiswal, a vegetable vendor, was also nursing a grudge against More owing to his bike stunts,” said S Raut, police inspector of Manpada police station. More was stabbed eight times on his neck , stomach and chest and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, said Raut.

More and the girl were batchmates in the college.

“The girl broke up with Sarakate three months ago. The accused have confessed having committing the crime,” said Raut.

