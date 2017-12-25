2 Mumbai labourers held for 3 burglaries; gold worth Rs2.45 lakh recovered

Two labourers, who committed burglaries, were recently arrested by the Vikhroli Police. Cops said the duo has committed at least three break-ins in Vikhroli.

The police recovered 93 grams of gold, worth Rs2.45 lakh, from them and are searching for their accomplice Moiddin Shaikh, 28.

“They knew the area well. The accused targeted houses with weak latches, which could be broken easily. While people buy expensive locks, they often ignore latches,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station.

Highlights Precautions you must take

Inform your neighbours to maintain vigil and give them exact dates for which your house will be locked

Don’t leave telltale signs that the house is empty. Inform vendors to stop delivering newspaper and milk

Leave a set of keys with a neighbour you trust or a friend, in case there is a need for someone to enter

Keep jewellery and cash in a bank locker before leaving

Install a home security system and CCTV cameras, among others

Keep some curtains open to give an impression that the house is occupied

Use timers to switch on and switch off lights

Ensure quality locking systems for your doors

Park your vehicles at designated spots or leave them with your friends or relatives

The officer added that the accused live in Thane and worked in Vikhroli. He said they targeted locked houses, which they identified on the basis of unattended newspapers, closed widows and no lights during the night.

Both the accused were booked sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Expecting a rise in break-ins owing to the holiday season, the Vikhroli Police recently met representatives of several housing societies and asked them to beef up security by installing CCTV cameras and hiring security guards.