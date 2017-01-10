20 engineers top CAT 2016 with the perfect score

Gone are the days when engineers focused only on core subjects. More and more students excelling in entrance tests to B-schools are from the engineering background. And this was more than evident in the results for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016, which were were announced on Monday. The total number of students scoring the perfect 100 percentile stood at 20 this year, all engineers.

“The top 20 scorers are all males, all engineers. However, in the sectionals, many non-engineers and women candidates have scored 100 percentile,” said professor Rajendra K Bandi, convener, CAT 2016. More than 1.95 lakh candidates had appeared for the test on December 4, across 138 centres in the country. While the total number of 100 percentile scorers has gone up, from 17 last year to 20 this year, many were surprised that not a single woman candidate made it to the top slot. Last year as well as in 2014, there was just one woman amongst the toppers.

Mumbai’s Patrick D’Souza, 40, was one of the top 100 percentile scorers. A trainer for management aspirants, this was the twelfth attempt in CAT for D’souza and his third time with 100 percentile. “Scoring was not easy this year as the level of difficulty in more than one section was high this time. Many students were not happy with their performance after the test,” he said. Last year, Patrick had scored 99.99 percentile in the same test.

“I take the exam every year to stay updated on the new trends in the exam,” he said.

After graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in the civil engineering department in 2014, Umang Sangoi, 24, had his hopes set for a seat in one of the top three Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). His score — 99.99 percentile will surely help. “After graduation, I was not sure about hoping straight to a management institute so I chose to work in the civil sector before figuring out my interests. I want to major in finance now,” said Sangoi, who is currently working with HDIL in Mumbai. Sangoi’s dream is to develop affordable housing for people in the country.

By Monday evening, several CAT candidates had also started receiving calls from various IIMs, including IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bangalore. Some of the IIMs have also announced the shortlisted names of candidates for personal interviews on their respective websites.

Read more:

IIM CAT 2016: How smart strategies won the day for toppers from Delhi, Pune