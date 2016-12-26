20-year-old attacks woman for refusing to marry him in Mumbai

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times last week after she refused to marry him in Bhayander. While the woman has been admitted to a Goregaon hospital’s ICU and is in critical condition, the accused has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

The accused stabbed the woman in front of both his and her families when they were trying to convince him not to pursue his feelings for the woman and find another life partner.

The accused, identified as, Manish Rajkumar Gupta, a Bhayander resident, was friends with the 20-year-old woman, who resides in Mulund but used to regularly visit her maternal relatives in Bhayander. Gupta fell in love with the girl and when he proposed marriage,she refused.

On Friday, both the families met to persuade Gupta to stay away from the woman, but out of anger he took out a knife he was carrying in his bag and stabbed the woman several times. The woman was rushed to the hospital with severe bleeding and the Bhayander police were alerted about the incident. A police official said the accused has been booked under Section 326 (causing grievous hurt) of IPC.

