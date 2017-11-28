20-year-old dies of cardiac arrests, mob vandalises Mumbai hospital, beat up staff

The police on Tuesday booked 70 men and women, who allegedly vandalised Holy Cross Hospital in Kalyan and assaulted their staff, a journalist and a few policemen after the death of their relative, Rohit Bhoir, 22, on Monday. No arrests have been made.

According to police, the incident took place after Bhoir died of multiple cardiac arrests. “The mob didn’t care about other patients. They started breaking glass doors and throwing the chairs,” said a source.

A senior inspector from Mahatma Phule police station said, “Bhoir was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, with complaints of chest pain. His condition worsened on Monday. We have booked more than 70 people. They are from Varpe village in Kalyan. We have identified a few, but have not arrested them yet as they were busy with the final rites.”

“A journalist, Ketan Betavdekar, too, suffered injuries. He is now out of danger. The hospital and the journalists are the complainants in the two cases. We controlled the situation in time,” said another police officer from Kalyan zone.

A doctor from Kalyan said, “The Indian Medical Association in Kalyan will hold a meeting to discuss the incident and the measures that need to be taken. The accused have been booked under Medical Service Providers Protection Act, 2010. We want strict action against such people. We have been spreading awareness but nothing much has come of it.”