20-year-old girl riding triple seat on bike falls off, is run over by bus in Mumbai

A 20-year-old girl riding triple seat on a bike with two of her friends was killed after the two-wheeler hit a broken speedbreaker. The police said she was thrown off and was run over by a bus at Andheri (East) on Thursday. The bike rider was arrested on Saturday, while the bus driver is still at large.

According to the Sahar police, the incident took place at 6.35pm on Thursday. The victim, Rafiya Khan, had met her friend Mohammed Naved Khan earlier in the day at Aarey colony, Goregaon (East), the police said.

Naved called his friend Mohammad Choudhari, 23, to meet them at the spot. The trio then left from Goregaon, with Mohammad riding the bike, towards Saki Naka, the police said. Rafiya was allegedly seated at the back with both legs on one side of the bike.

The police said Mohammad was speeding and the accident took place on Sahar Airport road in front of Oberoi flight services. He saw a broken speedbreaker and tried to manoeuvre his bike, but failed, the police said. The bike skid and all three fell, but Rafiya, who was thrown the farthest, was run over by a bus.

The police said the bus driver fled from the spot. Passersby rushed to help the trio and put them in an auto-rickshaw. Naved and Mohammad left Rafiya on a wheelchair at a nearby hospital and fled on the pretext of paying the auto driver, the police said. She was declared dead on admission by the doctors, who alerted the cops.

Her mother was worried when she found out her daughter had left her phone at home. She called up Naved, who informed her about the accident. She then lodged an FIR with Sahar police station.

The Sahar police said they found eyewitnesses to the incident and arrested Mohammad on Saturday. The accused have been booked for causing death due to negligence and escaping from the spot without informing the police.