20 years on, gangster Arun Gawli’s aide held in Mumbai for extorting Rs 8 lakh from bizman

The Andheri police have arrested a senior citizen in connection with an extortion case dating back to 1997 involving gangster Arun Gawli.

The arrested man, Shirish Shah, 61, runs a catering businessman and is a resident of Andheri (East). A first information report (FIR) was lodged in April 2001 by the complainant, Mohamed Haroon Shaikh, a businessman who has a plastic manufacturing company.

Shaikh lives abroad and his business in Andheri is handled by his assistant Sachin Prajapati. In 1997, Prajapati allegedly received a threat call from Dilip Kulkarni alias DK, an aide of Gawli. DK demanded Rs 4 crore from Prajapati.

“Prajapati informed Shaikh and they decided to ignore the threats. In the same year, a group of men barged into their Andheri office and threatened to kill Prajapati if they did not pay the extortion money,” said an officer. Finally, Prajapati decided to pay Rs 8 lakh. The money was collected by two men, including Shirish Shah.

In 2001, they again started threatening the businessman in their bid to extort money. This led his assistant Shaikh to file a case in Andheri police station. The police arrested three accused and filed a charge sheet against them for extorting Rs 8 lakh from Prajapati. Shah was named a wanted accused in the charge sheet.

Sub-inspector Nagnath Bansode traced him to Andheri (East) and arrested him on Saturday. Shah has been sent to judicial custody.