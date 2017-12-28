2008 Malegaon blast: Court discharges three accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday discharged three of the six accused against whom the agency wanted the charges to be dropped.

The NIA, while filing a charge sheet in May 13, 2016, sought to drop prosecution against Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Kalsangra, Shyam Sahu, Praveen Takkalki, Lokesh Sharma and Dhan Singh Chaudhary. Sharma and Chaudhary were discharged in 2016, while on Wednesday the court ordered to drop prosecution against Shiv, Sahu and Takkalki.

Takkalki, who was present in the court when the order was passed, said he was relieved. “I am relieved as the court has discharged me from all charges,” Takkalki said.

Shiv was booked by the ATS as he was found carrying a Paragon timer – allegedly given to him by his brother Ramchandra Kalsagra alias Ramji to keep it in safe custody. The prosecution’s case was that the bomb was prepared and planted by Ramji. However, the NIA had in their report recommending Shiv be discharged, said he was an electrician and the timer recovered from him is not a controlled substance. The agency had further claimed there was no evidence to prove it was the same set of timer allegedly used in the blast.

Against Sahu, the ATS claimed five SIM cards used by Ramji were provided by him. The agency claimed that “it is pertinent to mention that during 2008, the norms for sale and purchase of SIM cards were quite relaxed and moreover accused Ramji and Shyam Sahu were close friends. The NIA claimed that though the SIM cards were provided by him, there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the blast.”

Meanwhile, while charging Takkalki, the ATS claimed he was a close associate of Purohit.