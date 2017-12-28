2008 Malegaon blast: Pragya Singh Thakur to face trial as court refuses to discharge her

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday refused to discharge Pragya Singh Thakur in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Thakur was the first person to be arrested in the case. The NIA had recommended dropping the charges against her. The court, while considering her discharge plea, took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by both the agencies – the ATS and NIA.

The court observed: “The investigation report filed by the NIA [which suggested dropping charges against Thakur] has not wiped out, directly or impliedly, the initial investigation concluded by the ATS. The investigation report filed by the ATS is also required to be considered along with the report of NIA.”

While refusing to discharge Thakur, the court said, “Thakur had knowledge about involvement of her motorcycle in the blast and her dissatisfaction about causing fewer casualties. Hence, it is difficult to accept the submission on behalf of Thakur that she had no concern with the present crime, as she had been exonerated by the NIA.”

The Maharashtra ATS booked Thakur alleging she was a key conspirator. The prosecution alleged that through several meetings between members of Abhinav Bharat, Thakur and other accused had conspired to carry out a blast in Malegaon.

The agency claimed the ammunition for the blast was obtained with the help of Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit and was planted on the motorcycle once used by Thakur.

However, during the investigation conducted by the NIA, the witnesses who allegedly revealed her role retracted their statements. The central agency claimed there was no sufficient evidence to prosecute Thakur in the case.

However, the court held the statement given by various witnesses about the role played by Thakur cannot be discarded at this stage.

The court has heavily relied on the statement of witnesses 22 and 23 (as listed in the charge sheet filed by the ATS — and whose identity has been kept secret).

Witness number 22 said he overheard Thakur and absconding accused Ramchandra Kalsangra’s conversation discussing the blast and her dissatisfaction towards it.

The two witnesses, however, claimed they were tortured by the ATS officials to implicate Thakur. The court held the statement of the witnesses given to the ATS cannot be completely discarded at this stage.