22-year-old jumps out of auto as driver tries to kidnap her in Mumbai suburb

A 22-year-old woman escaped an alleged kidnapping attempt by jumping off a moving autorickshaw in Thane on Friday evening. She suffered minor injuries on her legs and hands.

The 44-year-old driver, Hari Prasad Singh from Lokmany Nagar, was arrested on Saturday. According to the Manapda police, the woman, who works in a mall, hired the auto to go home in Bandup after she failed to get a bus from Kapurbawdi in the evening.

“After leaving office, the woman was waiting at a bus stop in Kapurbawdi. She waited for a few minutes and later decided to board a share auto to reach home. The driver drove off after she boarded the auto, leaving behind other passengers,” said Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police from zone -5.

She asked Singh to stop the rickshaw, but he kept driving, said Lokhande.

“Scared, she screamed for help and jumped out of the auto. She also said Singh had abused her. During her ordeal, she managed to click to a photo of the driver’s documents displayed in the auto,” said Lokhande, adding that the photo had helped them arrest Singh on Saturday.

On Saturday, she registered a complaint at Kapurbawdi police station. Singh was arrested for kidnapping under sections 363 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Monday.