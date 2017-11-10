24-year-old trainee doctor hangs herself inside Mumbai civic hospital

A 24-year-old resident medical officer (RMO) working at a municipal hospital at Goregaon was found dead in her room on Thursday.

Police said the doctor from Siddharth Hospital hanged herself with a dupatta in her hostel room.

Mehzabeen Nasreen Sayyed’s body was found in her fifth-floor room located above the hospital. A security guard saw her hanging at 10.20am. “No foul play was involved,” said an officer from Goregaon police station, adding that the room was locked from inside.

Police said she was supposed to report for duty at 9am. When she didn’t, her seniors asked the security guard to go upstairs and check.

The guard knocked at her door and when he did not get an answer, he peeped through the ventilation grate and found her hanging, the police said.

He alerted hospital authorities, who informed the police. They had to smash the door to enter the room.

Sayyed was working at the hospital for the past two months as part of her post-graduate specialisation in gynaecology and obstetrics through the College of Physicians and Surgeons. She was the youngest of five siblings. “She was enthusiastic and interacted with everybody,” said a doctor from the hospital.

Her family refused to comment. “We got to know about her death like everybody else,” said her father.

The police have filed an accidental death report. “The parents haven’t submitted a formal complaint over abetment of suicide. We will investigate,” said Dhanaji Nalawade, senior police inspector, Goregaon police station.

The police suspect she killed herself between midnight and Thursday morning. They are speaking to her colleagues to find out if she had spoken to anyone before her death.

A team from Kalina Forensic Laboratory was called to assist the police and carry out a spot panchanama.

Officials collected a laptop and mobile phone. A forensic expert said no external injuries were found on Sayyed’s body apart from marks around her neck caused by hanging, “More than 16 samples were secured and sent to the forensic laboratory for testing,” he said.