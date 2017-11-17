25-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Mumbai

A 25-year-old man died after being knocked down by a motorcycle in Govandi on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link road on Thursday night. The biker has not been identified yet.

The Deonar police said Rajan Prajapati, a resident of Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, was hit by the bike while he was crossing the road.

Few eye-witnesses described the bike to the police, who have found the registration number of the motorcycle and are trying to trace the accused. The police said the crash left Prajapati with head injuries that led to his death.

The police said the road sees many accidents as pedestrians there tend to cross haphazardly. “Pedestrians cross roads even when the signal is green and it gets difficult for motorists to stop after suddenly finding a pedestrian before them,” said Dattatray Shinde, senior police inspector, Deonar police station. “Slum dwellers cross the road to go toilets in a hurry sometimes,” said Shinde.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage but the dirt in the air is making it difficult for them to identify the accused. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of the Motor Vehicle Act.