26/11 terror attack case: Prosecution shows handler Abu Jundal’s Pakistan link

The prosecution on Tuesday brought 26/11 terror attack handler Abu Jundal’s Pakistani passport and national identity card to court to prove his connection with Pakistan.

The passport which was issued in the name of Riyakat Ali on February 28, 2009 and national identity card, one in Urdu and one in English, issued on February 24, 2011 were recovered from Jundal at the time of his arrest in May 2013. All the three documents have his photograph. The documents show Jundal travelled with the fake ID cards out of Pakistan.

The documents were in custody of the court in Delhi as part of the record in connection with a fake passport case. With the order from Mumbai court, the documents were brought to the court to make it a part of evidence in the 26/11 case.

The Mumbai police submitted the translated version of the documents in Urdu, which were taken on record on Tuesday. The prosecution examined Amin Nadvi, the man who translated these documents, as second witness in the case.

The prosecution was however, scheduled to bring officer from the team of Delhi police who had arrested Jundal. However, he couldn’t remain present.

Meanwhile, the special court judge GA Sanap warned the prosecution against its stand to not bring Jundal in court, stating his physical presence is required. .