3 fling acid on 14-year-old in Mumbai after he refused to give them ₹100

The Nagpada police have booked two minors and an adult for flinging acid on a 14-year-old boy after he refused to give them Rs100. The incident took place inside the parking lot of Orchid Enclave on Belasis Road in Nagpada around 8pm on Saturday.

According to the police officials, the victim was immediately admitted at JJ Hospital while the three accused which includes one adult and two minors were arrested later. The 18-year-old accused has been identified as Jiyad Siddique who was remanded to police custody while the other two were sent to a remand house.

An officer from Nagpada police station said, “The victim was originally a resident of Malad and would come to Nagpada on weekends as one of his aunts stays there. He was familiar with the other two minors would give them money on a regular basis.”

On Sunday, the three accused took the victim to the parking lot of the building and asked him to give them Rs100 but when he refused to do so, they threw acid on him and fled the spot.

Locals took the victim to JJ Hospital, who then informed the Nagpada police. A case was registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), 326 A (acid attack) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police recorded the victim’s statement and based on his descriptions, sent a team to arrest the three accused. “The victim sustained injuries on his right ear, chest and right hand. We have learnt that the three accused would constantly demand money from the victim and when he refused, they threw acid on him,” added an officer.

Similar incidents

May 2013 — Preeti Rathi was attacked with acid outside Bandra terminus following which succumbed to her injuries within a month. Later, as the GRP officials failed to nab the accused, a special team was formed following which accused Ankur Panwar was arrested.

October 2013 — A 24-year-old man was attacked with acid by an unidentified accused while he was asleep in Mulund. The police said that the victim has been identified as Rahul Deepak Jinval and worked as a bouncer in certain events. The accused had arrived at his resident in the BMC colony in Mulund around 9 am after which the accused threw acid on Jinval face and fled the spot.

