3 held for raping runaway minor from Bihar in Mumbai

Three people, including a physically challenged man, were arrested by officers from Vasai GRP for raping a 17-year-old at Dadar. The accused were identified as Anil kumar alias Tony, 26, a Dadar resident, Ajay Sharma, 21, and Luvkush Sharma, 40.

All three were booked under sections 376 (rape), 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. As the crime had taken place in the area falling under Mumbai Central jurisdiction, the case was transferred to the local officers,said a Vasai GRP officer.

The incident

Inspector Mahesh Bagwe from Vasai GRP said the girl hails from Bihar and had run away from home in anger after she was taunted for not supporting her the family financially. She lives with her mother, her elder brother and his wife in Bhagalpur. The girl had left home in the wee hours of January 15 and reached Mumbai on January 18 via Punjab Mail. She first went to Delhi from Naugchia station in Bihar and from there she came to Mumbai.

After alighting at Dadar, the girl lost her way as this was the first time she had visited Mumbai. This is where the accused spotted her and offered to send her back home the next day. They then took her to a rented apartment on the pretext of giving her shelter for the night. On January 19, all three took turns to rape her. They then kicked her out of the apartment in the evening. Not knowing where to go, the girl boarded a Virar local.

It was an alert commuter who found something amiss with the girl and called the control room to inform the railway police about her. The cops swung into cation and took the girl in their custody.

“After recording her statement, we nabbed the accused within 12 hours and brought them to Vasai, where they confessed to the crime during interrogation. Medical report has confirmed rape. The girl has been reunited with her family,” said an officer from Vasai GRP.

