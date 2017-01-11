3 new things to check out in Mumbai

Try new cocktails, visit the newest Social outlet and check out this lounge with a view

1) Cheers to 2017

Add trying out new cocktails to your list of resolutions. Choose from options such as Spanish Style Gin and Tonic (Bombay Sapphire, spices, and tonic), Midnight Martini (Smirnoff, Kahlua and cinnamon) and Old Fashioned (Jim Beam, demerara and bitters). Priced between Rs 300 and Rs 750.

At One Street Over, 35th Street, off Linking Road, Khar (W)

Call 2600 2224

The interiors of Versova Social (Photo courtesy: Versova Social )

2) On a roll

Popular chain of bars, Social, finds a new address in Versova. The interiors have a Victorian influence. Gunpowder Baby Potatoes and Chicken Kebab Magic are the new additions to their menu.

At Versova Social, Versova Link Road, Andheri (W)

Call 86550 26123

Exotic Bruschettas at Tre (Photo courtesy: Tre)

3) The Good Life

Imagine sipping on cocktails and taking a puff of sheesha, with a view of the city’s skyline. Lower Parel’s Tre (to be launched on Saturday) offers just that. The menu at this new all-vegetarian lounge will feature the usual nachos and pizza routine.

At Raghuvanshi Mills Compound, Lower Parel

Call 2492 9001