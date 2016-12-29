3 new launches in Mumbai: A nightclub, bar, and special brew

1) Dance the night away

Club Anarchy is the latest addition to the city’s nightlife. It features Madrix (LED) lighting, a VIP section, a bar, and a dance floor. They feature cocktails such as Disco Anarkali (tequila and pomegranate syrup) and Tharki Martini (spiced rum with cumin syrup).

Where: Blue Morya building, Lokhandwala, Andheri (W)

Call: 96649 41083

Cocktails at Club Anarchy

2) The Elf on the shelf

The White Owl Brewery has introduced Elf, a limited-edition Christmas brew infused with mild vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon flavours with a spicy aroma and a moderate body. Available till stocks last.

Where: One Indiabulls Centre, Lower Parel

Call: 2421 0231

Cost Rs 285 a for 330ml jar; Rs 435 for 550ml jar

The brew

3) A modern haveli

Ruha Kitchen and Bar resembles a medieval haveli with a modern twist. The menu features dishes such as Sitavar ka shorba, Awadhi Jhinga and Aubergine Fritters.

Where: Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Call: 91678 47527