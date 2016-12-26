3 new places to check out in Mumbai

Mumbai’s latest launches are a new pâtisserie, a café, and a restaurant. Take your pick.

1) Room for dessert

This festive season, make your way to a new pâtisserie. At Deliciae Patisserie, choose from a wide range of desserts: baked blueberry cheesecake, dark chocolate mousse cake, and strawberry, lychee and banana Nutella shortcakes.

Where: Khar Danda Road, opposite Curio Cottage, Khar (W)

Call: 90290 21260

Dark chocolate and strawberry cake (Photo courtesy: Deliciae Patisserie)

2) Uptown junk

Popular Delhi eatery, The Junkyard Café, opens its first Mumbai outlet. With walls featuring rustic automobile parts, the restaurant has a garage-esque feel to it. The menu features American, Mediterranean and North Indian cuisines.

Where: Hill Road, next to Holy Family Hospital, Bandra (W)

Call: 3395 6152

The decor (Photo courtesy: The Junkyard Café)

3) Dinner and an art show

The futuristic building of The Bombay Art Society now houses a European restaurant — Su Casa. On offer is steak, duck lasagne, and French crêpes, among others.

Where: The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation

Call: 2651 5511