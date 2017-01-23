3 new restaurants to try in Mumbai this week

1) All-day breakfast vibes: The eatery known for its decedent waffles opens its ninth outlet in the city. On offer are honey butter, nutella, banoffee, strawberry, blueberry cheesecake and chocolate overload waffles.

Where: The Belgian Waffle Co, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar (W)

Call: 70458 811370

The eatery known for its decedent waffles.

2) How to be a master chef: Always wanted to cook in a state-of-the art kitchen with a celebrity chef as your mentor? Here’s your chance. Chef Rakhee Vaswani’s studio is not only equipped with high-end cooking apparatus, but will also host UK-certified culinary, patisserie and bakery courses, and special pop-ups featuring noted Indian chefs.

Where: Palate Culinary Academy, Linking Road, Bandra (W)

Call: 98202 95221

Chef Rakhee Vaswani’s studio is equipped with high-end cooking apparatus.

3) Comfort food at your doorstep: Food delivery app Scootsy will now deliver wholesome comfort food from 212 All Good across the city. Choose from quinoa and brown rice poha, a pumpkin waffle and cauliflower rice risotto, among other dishes.

Visit: scootsy.com