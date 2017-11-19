3 women contract labourers for Railways dead, another injured after being hit by train in Mumbai

Three women contract workers were killed and another was critically injured after a special holiday train knocked them down between Goregaon and Malad stations on Saturday. The 35-year-old injured woman, Sunita Gajanan Bhoryalay, was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivli.

The other three women were identified as Anita Bhaiyyalal Shinde, 32; Jaya Raju Khatawase, 35; and Shivani Gajanan Bhoryalay, 18. All four woman are natives of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the women were contract workers for Railways. Purushottam Karad, deputy commissioner of police (GRP), western region, said the incident took place at 12.20pm when the women were trespassing on railway tracks. They were walking towards Malad station after completing their work.

Karad said that the special train left Bandra station and was bound for Indore. “The Bandra-Indore train halted at the spot for about 15 minutes,” said the spokesperson of Western Railway. The GRP have registered a case of accidental death.

An average of eight people were killed daily on railway tracks in 2016. As many as 3,202 passengers died and 3,363 were injured on the suburban railway network. More than 50 % of the total fatalities occurred due to trespassing.