31-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway

A 31-year-old man was killed after a speeding vehicle knocked him down along the Western Express Highway in Goregaon (East) on Monday. The police are yet to track down the vehicle and identify the driver, who fled from the spot after the accident.

The incident came to light when a passerby alerted the police about a man lying injured along the highway. Soon after, a patrol van was sent to the spot on the on the northbound stretch of the Western Express Highway.

“The man has been identified as Govind Yadav, but he was unable to speak when he was found on the road. We rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector from Vanrai police station.

Yadav worked in a supermarket at the Hub Mall, which is along the highway, and stayed in Jogeshwari.

The police suspect he was attempting to cross the road when a speeding vehicle knocked him down. The police are trying to track down the suspect and are looking at CCTV footage from the area to identify which vehicle was involved in the accident.

Yadav’s brother was contacted by the police after they found his number on the 31-year-old’s mobile phone.

For now, the Vanrai police have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence against the unidentified motorist.