33-year-old held for attacking woman who rejected his marriage proposal

The Kandivli police arrested a 33-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly attacking a woman who rejected his marriage proposal. The woman was admitted to Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli (West) and is said to be stable, said officials.

The accused, Bhavesh Makwana, is a Kandivli resident. He and the 32-year-old victim had been having an extra-marital affair for the past few months, said officials investigating the case. While the woman has two children, Makwana is unmarried. He is also unemployed, said police.

“The woman wanted to end their relationship, which angered the accused as he wanted to marry her. Seeking revenge, he attacked her,” said Mukund Pawar, senior inspector at Kandivli police station.

Makwana asked the woman to meet him, then attacked her with a sharp weapon. An eye-witness alerted the police, following which Makwana was arrested under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in police custody.

Police are trying to ascertain if the accused has a past criminal record.

