35% centres in Maharashtra meant to help farmers apply for loan waiver defunct

While the state government has set a deadline of September 15 for farmers to apply for loan waiver, nearly 35% of the consumer service centres set up to file the online forms are defunct.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday directed all district collectors to resolve the technical problems and ensure a hassle-free process for farmers.

During his video conference with district collectors and chief executive officers, the CM came across many difficulties farmers are facing when it comes to the scheme. About 35% of 26,000 service centres are not functioning either due to technical problems or due to lack of technical assistance and at some centres farmers have been asked to pay for the service. The CM also directed the district administration to file criminal complaints for delay against the service providing centres.

The state has also said it would pay Rs10 as service charge to the centres for filing forms.

“A decision on the centres’ demand to increase charges will be taken by the cabinet sub committee headed by co-operation minister Subhash Deshmukh. At some centres trained technicians have not been appointed, while some centres are facing other technical problems. We have decided to finish the process of filing forms by September 15. We expect about 70 lakh farmers to apply,” said an officer from the department.