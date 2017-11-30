4 men arrested for assaulting doctors and journalist, ransacking hospital near Mumbai

Two days after a mob of more than 100 people assaulted doctors and ransacked a hospital in Kalyan over the death of a patient, the police have arrested four of the accused.

Yogesh Bhoir, 28, Mahesh Bhoir, 29, Haresh Patil, 22, and Anmol Bhoir, 24, are residents of Varpe village in Kalyan. They were produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till Saturday. All four do odd jobs.

The Mahatma Phule police have added attempt to murder charge (section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) against all accused.

Rohit Bhoir, 22, from Varpe village, was pronounced dead by doctors at Holy Cross Hospital late on Monday. He died of a cardiac arrest, said doctors. Accusing doctors of medical negligence, his relatives assaulted the medical staff, a journalist and police personnel, and vandalised the hospital. The police booked more than 70 people. S Dharane, inspector of Mahatma Phule police station, said, “The journalist, Ketan Betavadekar, and others who were injured in the assault are out of danger. We met doctors in Kalyan and discussed about precautionary measures to prevent such incidents. We are also looking for the other accused who are on the run.”

Protesting against a string of attacks on doctors in Maharashtra , they went on strike in March this year, asking the state government to improve security in civic hospitals. After assurance from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, they called off the strike.