4 men from UP, Chhattisgarh, travel to Mumbai to burgle during Christmas holidays, arrested

Four men from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh were arrested in the city, for burglary at the houses of people who were out on Christmas vacations.

The Dindoshi police have recovered valuables worth Rs1.8 lakh and booked the accused under sections of house break-in and theft.

The police, led by assistant inspector Ganshyam Nair, kept a watch on Squatter’s Colony in Malad (East) following a tip-off, where they nabbed the accused and seized an auto-rickshaw which they used as a getaway vehicle. They stayed in the Malwani slums and would recce houses between Dahisar and Mahim. They managed to rob six houses.