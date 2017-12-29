40,000 cops and drones fitted with cameras to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Mumbai

To ensure a peaceful celebration on New Year’s Eve, the Mumbai police will use drones fitted with cameras and deploy 40,000 personnel for better monitoring and management of crowds.

Mumbai police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj, deputy commissioner, said, “Our top priority is to ensure safety and security of women and children. For this, we have formed special teams led by women officers and constables in plainclothes. They will mix with the crowd.”

“Policemen in uniform will be easily accessible to all people,” said Deoraj. The police are combing various areas before New Year’s Eve, and the anti-terror cells (ATC) are gathering inputs.

Deoraj appealed to Mumbaiites to use emergency numbers 100 and 103 or tag the Mumbai police in their tweet. “We have adequate manpower in our Twitter team to deal with queries and complaints. If required, we will increase the staff count on December 31,” Deoraj said.

Places such as Juhu beach, Bandstand, Carter Road, Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Gateway of India, Colaba and Madh island draw maximum crowd on New Year’s Eve. The police will fly drones at some of these spots. The police have not received any application for boat parties.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have cancelled policemen’s leave.

Other security agencies such as State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Quick Response Team (QRT) and home guards will also be part of an elaborate bandobast.

Senior Mumbai police officials including Mumbai Police Commissioner, Datta Padsalgikar will be keeping a close eye on the security arrangements.

“There will be several nakabandis to prevent drink driving. Policemen have been asked to use their mobile cameras to shoot any untoward incident. Some have also been given video cameras. Police will also use speed boats for coastal patrolling,” Deoraj said, adding that no specific inputs had been received from the Intelligence Bureau.