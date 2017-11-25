40-year-old beaten to death over a petty issue outside a bar in Mumbai; accused at large

A 40-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being allegedly beaten up by an unidentified man in a bar at Andheri (East) on Tuesday.

The police are on the lookout for the attacker, who has been booked under murder charge.

The Sahar police are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the assault. “Prima facie, it seems that they fought over a petty issue,” said an officer.

According to the Sahar police, Sanjay Gaikwad, a resident of Marol Pipeline, is survived by his two daughters and wife. He used to work with a private company.

“Around 8 pm, Gaikwad was drinking with his friend in a bar in Marol pipeline in Andheri east. There he got into a heated argument with a man over a petty issue. The altercation escalated and the man kicked him on his private parts. When Gaikwad started to shout in pain, the man fled,” said the officer.

Gaikwad managed to call his wife Sapna who took him home.

At home, he complained of excessive pain and his wife took him to Cooper Hospital where he died during treatment. The hospital alerted the police who asked for an autopsy.

The autopsy report concluded that Gaikwad had multiple internal injuries that caused his death. After his wife’s complaint, the Sahar police lodged a first information report (FIR) under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Lata Shirsat, senior inspector of Sahar police station, said, “We are checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity. We have recorded the statement of his friend who was with him in the bar. We are trying to identify the accused.”