48 mobile toilets to make Bandra, Carter Road open defecation free

To increase tourism in the city and rid the H-West ward of open defecation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed 32 mobile toilets at three thickly populated areas at Bandra and Carter Road over the past month.

An additional 16 toilets will be set up along the Carter Road promenade and Bandra Bandstand, areas frequented by tourists, by the end of the month.

Bollywood star Salman Khan was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of the BMC’s anti-defecation campaign.

Officials from the solid waste management (SWM) department of BMC’s H-West (Bandra, Khar and Santacruz) said a-month-long open defecation free awareness drive was carried out at slums in Qureshi Nagar, Nargis Dutt Nagar, Rahul Nagar, all within Bandra, and along the sea at Carter Road, where 32 mobile toilets were installed.

“We selected these areas after scanning the whole ward and found that open defecation was practised at these locations by a large population. We identified a three-step process – availability of toilets, easy access and regular cleanliness – to install these bio toilets,” said Chandrankant Tambe, junior overseer, H-West ward, SWM.

Each toilet has with water, electricity and sewer connectivity, he said.

He added that regular citizens and advance locality managements (ALMs) were being conducted to bring about a behavioural change among slum dwellers. “We have roped in representatives from the railways and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for the campaign,” said Tambe, adding that a street play was organised on Thursday at Qureshi Nagar, Bandra, to spread awareness over the practice.

