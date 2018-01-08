5,000 teenagers participate in Mumbai’s Powai Run 2018

Of the 14,000 participants at the Hiranandani Powai Run 2018, which took place on Sunday, almost 5,000 (35.71%) participants were teenagers.

The event, in its seventh edition and powered by Hindustan Times, has seen an increase in number of participants over the years, and has grown from a community event to a platform for fitness conscious people.

The theme this year aims at raising funds towards facilitating cochlear implant devices to children with hearing disabilities. “The number of people who register for Powai run increases by 3000 every year. It has been observed that children usually start by participating in the 4km Powai run, then move on to 10KM and participate in other marathons,” said Mamata Asthana, President, Rotary club of Mumbai lakers.

Vedant Pingle, 12, a resident of Hiranandani, participated for the sixth time and completed his 10km run in 45.48 minutes.

“Vedant is more of a long distance runner than a sprinter. He never qualifies in short-distance runs in his school, but he performs really well at the marathon here,” said Divakar Pingle, Vedant’s father.

Omiga Koli, 18, a resident of Manori, came first in the 10km run at Powai for the second time in a row. “My teacher once took me for a marathon three years ago, ever since, I have been participating in various marathons,” Koli said.

Speaking about the trend, Ashish Bhushan, marketing head, Hiranandani Powai run, said that there has been an increase in consciousness about fitness among families and the younger generation, which is why he believes that there has been an increase in participation by teenagers.

“We also have teenagers as a part of our organising team, they have been conducting interviews and looking after digital work,” said Bhushan.

Deepak Daryanani, CEO, Hiranandani Powai run, said the increase in participation by youngsters was mainly because the parents felt that their children were safe participating in a marathon that would take place in the vicinity.

“We are trying to bring about a change in lifestyle of the residents, and also associate it with a social cause, which is how we have more and more people who would associate with us every year,” said Daryanani.