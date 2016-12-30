5 best Indian web series of 2016

1) Better Life Foundation

Inspired by the hit American sitcom, The Office, this mockumentary follows life at an NGO office. It features stand-up comedians Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh, Kanan Gill, among others.

READ MORE: Indian audiences welcome web series with open arms

2) I Don’t Watch TV

A parody of the television industry helmed by popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta. It features cameos by other actors such as Kritika Kamra, Drashti Dhami and Karan Wahi. The most fun bit? The TV actors play themselves.

3) AI.SHA

Inspired by The Terminator series, this is India’s first sci-fi web series. It follows the life of a genius app developer, Sam. Things get interesting when an artificial intelligence app, that he has created, A.I.SHA, develops a mind of its own.

READ MORE: The new TV: Why YRF, Viacom 18, Bindass are all betting big on web series

4) Baked 2

Three college friends, Body, Haris and Oni, continue their shenanigans while running a late-night food delivery service. The trio organises a fashion show, Haris gets a girlfriend, and Body almost gets dragged back home by his parents.

5) Permanent Roommates 2

The newly-living-in couple, Tanya and Mikesh, is greeted with an unexpected news. As a result, protagonists’ families and their antics are introduced to the viewers. The story tests the strength of Tanya and Mikesh’s relationship.