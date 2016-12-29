 5 coaches of local train derail between Kalyan and Vithalwadi | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
5 coaches of local train derail between Kalyan and Vithalwadi

mumbai Updated: Dec 29, 2016 09:25 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustan Times
The mishap occurred due to a rail fracture around 5.30 am on Thursday (HT Photo)

Five coaches of the Ambernath-bound local train derailed between Kalyan and Vithalwadi at 5.33am on Thursday on the Central line. No casualties were reported in the mishap. However, the derailment forced suspension of all up and down services, including long distance trains, leaving commuters in the lurch.

PK Das, Kalyan station manager, said, “Train derailment happened at 5.30am following which services were suspended on the Central line. A rail fracture caused the mishap.”

Authorities from the district railway manager (DRM) office said the services will resume at the earliest. Meanwhile, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) has deployed five special buses to facilitate commuters.

