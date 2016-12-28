5 new-age protest music tracks to check out

1) Mere Saamne Wali Sarhad Pe

Released as part of Aisi Taisi Democracy, and sung by Indian Ocean’s Rahul Ram, the song is about India and Pakistan’s uneasy relationship despite the similarities.

READ MORE: How millennials like their news: satire shows and new-age protest music

2) Yeh Ladai by MojoJojo

Fancy an EDM mix of Umar Khalid’s speech at JNU? It exists on the world wide web.

3) Azaadi by Dub Sharma

slogans raised by Kanhaiya Kumar at JNU? That too.

4) Welcome to Hotel JNU

This parody of The Eagle’s Hotel California will have JNU supporters and dissenters alike laughing out loud.

5) Kokaikanal Won’t by Sofia Ashraf

Rapper Sofia Ashraf highlighted the mercury pollution caused by Hindustan Unilever’s factory in Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu.