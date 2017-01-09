5 places to order farm-to-fork produce

1) Mumbai Sulins: Bridging the gap between the farmer, supplier and consumer is the website Mumbai Sulins (stands for sustainable living), which lists nine sellers and has 191 subscribers. Their products include unprocessed rice, spices like turmeric, and groundnuts.

Visit: facebook.com/pg/sulins.org

Read: What’s driving us to order fresh and organic produce?

Strawberries from Chili’s Organics (Photo courtesy: Chili’s Organics )

2) Chili’s Organics: The 50-acre farm is situated in a valley surrounded by green hills and a fresh water river near Lonavala. Cultivation on the land started in June this year and they use only natural and organic elements. They deliver fresh produce within 48 hours. They offer lettuce, cabbage, chillies, ginger, and zucchini, among other produce.

Visit: facebook.com/pg/Chilisorganics

Fruits and vegetables offered by Go4Fresh (Photo courtesy: Go4Fresh)

3) Go4fresh: Located near Navi Mumbai, Go4Fresh offers vegetables and fruits that are sourced from farmers and cultivated using uncontaminated water and limited usage of pesticides. You can order fresh produce and schedule your delivery. They offer vegetables like gourd, karela, fruits like grapes and watermelon, among other produce.

Visit: facebook.com/go4fresh.in

Tarragon by Trikaya Agriculture (Photo courtesy: Trikaya Agriculture)

4) Trikaya Agriculture: They grow 40 less-commonly grown vegetables. Their 105-acre farm is located near Talegaon, 35 kilometers away from Pune. Their produce includes Red Thai Bird Chilli, Cologne mint, and fresh terragon.

Visit: facebook.com/pg/trikayaagri

A poster by Natures Gram (Photo courtesy: Natures Gram)

5) Natures Gram: This is a platform for organic farmers and end consumers and offers organic products and produce. They host sessions where people can visit farms and learn about the techniques of growing produce. They offer mangoes, brinjals, cabbage, red pumpkins and papayas, among other produce.

Visit: facebook.com/naturesgram