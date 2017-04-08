5-star hotels to come up before new airport at Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai residents can expect 5-star hotels to come up around the city’s proposed airport, much before the terminals are even built.

Though the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to be ready only by 2019, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (Cidco) is already gearing up to sell plots on which these hotels can be constructed.

The corporation has reserved three plots, 15 to 20 minutes from the airport — a 16,000-square-metre plot next to the traffic police chowky at Kalamboli Circle on the Sion-Panvel highway, a 12,000-sq-m plot opposite Khandeshwar railway station and a 10,000-sq-m plot at Pushpaknagar plot 1.

Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Bhushan Gagrani reportedly inspected these plots.

Officials said they will have to tackle large-scale encroachment at Kalamboli Circle to pave the way for these hotels.

The corporation plans to complete the tender process within the next four months. Cidco officials said they hope top international figures from the hospitality industry will show interest.

The hotels are expected to boost the realty market in Kalamboli, Pushpaknagar and Kamothe.

Despite the economic slowdown owing to demonetisation, developers have not reduced the prices of properties in the city.

Keeping this in mind, Cidco officials said they are confident they will get a good price for these plots too.

“CIDCO can expect at least Rs1 lakh per square metre,” said Manohar Shroff, secretary, Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry, Navi Mumbai.

“Bidders recently offered Rs85,000 per square metre for a Cidco-owned residential-cum-commercial complex in Kharghar. With developers willing to pay large sums, the prices of Cidco’s land are skyrocketing,” he added.

“Taking into account the needs of international travellers, the corporation plans to construct 5-star hotels near the airport. We want the hotels to be on a par with international standards. They must be equipped with modern amenities,” said Mohan Ninawe, senior public relations officer, Cidco.

“There are no 5-star hotels in Panvel. We have started planning for them now so they can be constructed by the time the airport is completed,” he added.

Ninawe said the revenue earned from the sale of these plots will be used for the welfare of residents.