5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Technical snag hits CR services again, delaying trains by 20 mins

Suburban commuters on Central main line faced inconvenience during morning peak hours on Thursday after a technical snag hit a CST- bound slow train from Thane. The train (Thane-20) had stopped at Vikhroli station for nearly 45 minutes. Read

3 arrested for forging visas for Saudi Arabia

The Sahar police on Wednesday arrested three men for trying to go to Saudi Arabia using fake visas, which were allegedly forged to avoid clearance from Protectorate of Emigrants (POE). The police are now on the lookout for the agent who helped them. Read

Flier carrying 42 gold bars worth Rs1.29 cr held at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a flier on Wednesday night and seized 42 gold bars worth Rs1.29 crore. The passenger had arrived from Dubai around 11.15pm. Read

TreeHouse preschool centres, abruptly shut down in Dec, may reopen next week

To the relief of hundreds parents and teachers, the TreeHouse preschool centres, which were abruptly shut down in December, may reopen next week. The preschool chain has informed centre heads and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police that they will begin classes by January 9 or 10. Read

Mumbai duo cheats 50 engineering grads from across India by promising jobs abroad

The Sahar police arrested two persons, who ran a placement agency in Andheri, for cheating around 50 engineering graduates by promising them jobs abroad. The men advertised the agency as ‘Way To Success’ and had been operating it for the last one year from Marol in Andheri (East). Read