5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. BS-III ban: Navi Mumbai RTO makes Rs3.5 crore in 5 days

Last week’s Supreme Court ban on the production and sale of vehicles with (Bharat Stage) BS-III emission standards from April 1 has led to a windfall for the Navi Mumbai regional transport office (RTO). The RTO earned Rs3.5 crore in five days, with 497 vehicles registered at the deputy RTO office, including 202 two-wheelers, 63 trucks, 21 tempos, 72 taxis and other goods carriers.

2. Student who jumped off hotel’s 19th floor may have sought help on Facebook

A 23-year-old student who jumped off the 19th floor of a posh hotel at Bandstand, Bandra, on Monday evening, wrote about suicide in a few of his Facebook posts, indicating he may have reached out for help, according to the Bandra Police.

3.Now it’s enemies becoming friends!

After a series of victories, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis suddenly finds himself in an unenviable situation. He is caught between a rock and a very hard place with regard to suicides of farmers that show no signs of abating. Now the opposition parties have caught his government in a bind by demanding a loan waiver for them that is likely to cost more than Rs 30,000 crore.

4. Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar passes away at 84, funeral at Shivaji Park today

Padma Vibhushan recipient classical singer Kishori Amonkar passed away at the age of 84 at her house in Mumbai on Monday evening. One of the finest Hindustani classical singers, Amonkar was ailing for a while, said sources. Amonkar’s body has been kept at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Prabhadevi for people to pay their last respects.

5. Sharad Pawar to address big rally on farm-loan waiver near Mumbai

The week-long 1,500-km ‘sangarsh yatra’ by six opposition parties, including the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, in Maharashtra will culminate in a big rally at Panvel, near here, on Tuesday evening. NCP president Sharad Pawar will lead the speakers at the event to mark the culmination of the rally to demand loan waiver for distressed farmers in the state. The protesters started from Chandrapur district in dry Vidarbha on March 29 and covered most of the region and Marathwada, where farmer suicides are high.